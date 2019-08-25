Mercedes-Benz’s Extended Limited Warranty Coverage

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Mercedes-Benz is a German automobile brand and one of the biggest luxury car sellers in the world. In 2018, the company sold more than 2.3 million passenger cars, making it the most popular premium vehicle brand globally. With a quality car comes a quality warranty, and Mercedes offers an extended limited warranty to take the headache out of car ownership. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz’s extended warranty.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : 1, 2, or 3 years at 75,000 or 100,000 miles each

: 1, 2, or 3 years at 75,000 or 100,000 miles each Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Special Financing: 1.99 - 2.99 percent on select models

1.99 - 2.99 percent on select models Transferable: Yes

Pros



Takes effect after your New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires, saving you money since there’s no concurrently running option

No deductible equals no additional unexpected costs

Free choice in Mercedes dealerships for repair work

Cons



Somewhat more limited than comparable warranties from third-party providers

Excludes vehicles used for commercial purposes

Doesn’t include standard service and maintenance work

Not available on all Mercedes-Benz vehicles

Warranty In-Depth

The Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty is designed to cover your vehicle after the New Vehicle Limited Warranty has expired. In addition to basic bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage, the Extended Limited Warranty includes roadside assistance services, trip interruption coverage, and other perks such as loaner cars and lounge access.

This extended warranty needs to be purchased before the current New Vehicle Limited Warranty runs out and will jump into effect as soon as the original warranty expires. The extended warranty doesn’t cover typical maintenance services. Instead, it’s designed to keep the cost of vehicle repairs to a minimum, saving you money in the long run.

Available services and protection plans include New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Extended Limited Warranty, Trip-Interruption, Prepaid Maintenance, Pre-Owned Limited Warranty, Parts Warranty, First Class Wheel & Tire Protection, and Emission Parts Warranty.

Component Coverage

The Mercedes-Bends extended warranty covers several important powertrain and bumper-to-bumper components. Since there is no deductible associated with repairs made at authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships, you don’t have to worry about unexpected costs.

Among the components covered under the extended warranty are several powertrain components, including the engine, transmission, super/turbochargers, and fuel injection system. Bumper-to-bumper components are also covered, and most major systems (AC, power seats, steering systems, GPS, central locking system, etc.) are protected under the warranty. Even speakers, CD players, and antennas are covered.

As we noted earlier, routine maintenance and services are not included under the plan. If you’re interested in saving money on those types of costs, check out Mercedes-Benz’s customizable prepaid maintenance plan.

There are also a number of coverage exclusions, which is something to keep in mind while you’re looking for a warranty plan for your Mercedes-Benz. Among these exclusions are the vehicle’s battery, tires, and appearance items, as well as damage caused by improper maintenance or non-original parts, damage caused by normal wear and tear, and damage caused by outside influences.

Likewise, if you plan on using, or are already using, your Mercedes as a company car or for any commercial purposes, the vehicle will not be covered under the extended limited warranty. For these types of vehicles, you’d have to look at third-party options.

Additional Benefits

In addition to repair damages, the service also offers a number of other great perks, including a roadside assistance program. With this Sign and Drive service, your car will get serviced by a qualified technician to jump-start batteries, change flat tires, re-inflate flat tires, and bring fuel for an empty tank. Towing is, of course, also included. All of these services are covered and offered for no extra charge.

Another great perk is that the service contract is transferable to another owner when sold privately. You can also cancel the extended warranty without a fee if you do so before the New Vehicle Limited Warranty has expired.

Finally, under this warranty, you can choose any of more than 350 Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the United States and Puerto Rico to do the required repair work without having to get prior approval.

What We Like

If you’re someone who’s on the road a lot, this extended warranty can offer you some much-needed peace of mind. The extended limited warranty provides you with continued coverage on major vehicle components. Although premium cars tend to be built to last, if and when something does go wrong, having a warranty in place to cover repairs can cost-saving and convenient.

What we like about this plan is that, although it is limited, it covers the main powertrain and bumper-to-bumper components. These are the parts that would cost the most to replace or repair at your local garage, so the extended warranty is a cost saver. Plus, the first-class Mercedes-Benz roadside assistance is also included in the package, which can be a real lifesaver if you’re ever stuck on the road somewhere. Likewise, the trip interruption coverage and loaner car availability are great added perks.

We’re also big fans of the no-deductible policy this warranty boasts. This translates to no additional costs for you when you take your car to an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership for repairs. Certified pre-owned cars also receive similar warranty coverage.

Last but not least, we really like that the warranty is transferable to a private party should you ever decide to sell your vehicle. It’s also a cancellable plan, for which you will get a full refund should you cancel before your new vehicle warranty runs out.

What We Don’t Like

The main drawback of the Mercedes-Benz extended limited warranty is the coverage exclusions. Although the main powertrain and bumper-to-bumper components are covered, there are a fairly large number of excluded components and excluded conditions. Most importantly, vehicles used for commercial purposes of any kind aren’t covered under this warranty. Plus, Mercedes-Benz has one of the largest exclusion lists out there, which can quickly lead to an accidental warranty voiding.

As typical with manufacturer’s warranties, you’re forced to stick with OEM parts and authorized service dealerships, limiting your options in terms of maintaining and customizing your vehicle. That being said, this requirement comes with a benefit—you get genuine new Mercedes-Benz parts and first-class services, which translate to higher vehicle values.

The other thing to keep in mind is that this is not a servicing contract, which means that routine maintenance costs such as oil changes or air filter replacements aren’t covered. If that’s a concern for you, we recommend you look into a third-party provider that covers this or add on the Mercedes-Benz Prepaid Maintenance plan.

Finally, one more thing to consider is that the ultra-luxury cars, like the SLS and Maybach, are not covered under this warranty.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Mercedes-Benz vehicles:

Mercedes B-Class: Ignition Switch Replacement ($457 - $683)

Mercedes E-Class: AC Compressor Replacement ($1,065 - $1,578)

Mercedes S-Class: Head Gasket Replacement ($2,720 - $3,624)

Mercedes Sprinter: Catalytic Converter Replacement ($2,296 - $3,405)

Mercedes AMG: Fuel Pump Replacement ($970 - $1,431)

FAQs

Q. Do I need an extended warranty?

A. The answer depends on you and your vehicle. If your Mercedes is still under warranty and you want to have continued coverage, then getting the extended warranty can make sense. If you’re looking for something more comprehensive, however, a third-party option might be the better choice.

Q. What does Mercedes-Benz’s extended warranty cover?

A. Because it is a limited extended warranty, the components covered include most major powertrain and bumper-to-bumper systems. You can also opt in to Mercedes’ prepaid maintenance plan to have routine services such as oil changes included.

Q. What are some of the advantages of Mercedes’ extended warranty?

A. You’ll receive genuine Mercedes-Benz parts for every repair, unlimited mileage on loaner vehicles, great coverage on the electrical system and the climate control system, no hassle or surcharges on repairs, and many more perks. Superchargers and turbochargers are also covered.

Q. What are some alternatives to Mercedes’ extended warranty?

A. There are a number of third-party providers who offer vehicle service contracts for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. All providers vary in the options available, so take your time to shop around if this is the route for you.

Q. When can I add on an extended warranty for my Mercedes?

A. In the case of Mercedes-Benz, the extended limited warranty program has to be purchased before the new vehicle warranty on your car has expired. After the factory warranty expires, the extended warranty goes into effect.

Is the Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty Worth It?

The answer to that question largely depends on you, your vehicle, and what you’re looking for. If you’re after the same Mercedes-Benz protection that the new vehicle warranty offers, the extended warranty makes sense. You’ll receive all the additional coverage you need for taking care of small and large repairs not related to routine maintenance.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking to have everything covered, from tires to engine replacements, then you might be better off with a third-party provider that may offer a more comprehensive warranty package.

