Best Garage Door Insulation: Seal it Up Right

In addition to storing cars, a garage can be a craft room, an office, you name it, but it shouldn’t be drafty, noisy, and full of outdoor creatures. Did you know you can get more use out of your garage without spending a whole lot? In this buying guide we’ll introduce three products we’ve chosen as our top picks for the best garage door insulation kit.

Benefits of Garage Door Insulation Lower utility costs. It might be self-explanatory, but garage door insulation will do a lot to reduce your heating and cooling bills. In short, the insulation will keep the temperature within your garage closer to a happy medium, rather than allowing the temperature outside to interfere.

Easy installation. You may be intimidated by some home improvement solutions, but installing garage door insulation is as easy as one (measure), two (cut), and three (install). In fact, some manufacturers cut out the first two steps to make the process even easier.

Replaceability. Life happens, whether it's your kids, your pets, or a freak event. You may have to purchase an entire kit to get the panel(s) you need, but replacing garage door insulation is as simple as removing the old one and putting up the new one.

Noise reduction. Along with reducing your utility bill, garage door insulation also does a lot to reduce the noise level in your garage. That includes anything from the machine noise of the garage door opener to band practice, motor revving, and everything in between.

Weather- and creature-proofing. If you insulate the opening around your garage door along with the panels of the door itself, you can easily repel water, wind, and bugs from coming inside. Small creatures won't be as likely to try and burrow their way in either.

Clean, finished look. If you're looking for a polished look, garage door insulation panels are designed to look good and work even better. Add that extra finishing touch with garage door insulation.

Affordable upgrade. If you had to choose between repaving the driveway and insulating your garage door, the latter is going to cost much less and take less than half the time. Invest a little bit of time, effort, and money into insulating your garage, and you'll gain all the benefits listed above and more. Types of Garage Door Insulation Kit Most of the garage door insulation panels you'll find come in a pre-packaged kit. Each kit specifies how many panels are included and what size garage door they fit. Panels can come in a variety of colors and material types, from white and reflective silver to foam core and fiberglass. Some kits will include adhesive as well. Reflective The majority of garage door insulation kits and roll-up bundles are reflective. This feature allows the material to be more energy efficient so that your garage will stay warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Reflective garage door insulation panels can either be white or silver and are typically made from foam core. Foam Core Foam core garage door insulation is a popular method for reducing energy costs and noise levels in the home because the material is both smoke- and fire-resistant. Rather than the styrofoam you're used to finding in packages, foam insulation is packed much tighter to provide both a better seal and more insulating properties. While denser materials provide better resistance to heat transfer, foam core insulation can often pale in comparison after a few years of use. Fiberglass The biggest reason to choose fiberglass garage door insulation panels over any other type of material is that fiberglass is both mold- and water-resistant. This can be especially helpful in areas where there is a lot of moisture and humidity in the air. In fact, many garage doors themselves are made of fiberglass. Polystyrene Laminate There are various types of polystyrene laminate, including expanded and extruded. Garage door insulation made from polystyrene laminate can either be incredibly effective or not very useful at all. Expanded polystyrene laminate has lower energy efficiency than the extruded alternative, mostly due to the insulating features of each type. While some polystyrene can be rather cheap, you get what you pay for, so choose a higher-quality, higher-priced option if you can. Top Brands Matador Part of the Atlas Molded Products company founded in 1965, Matador Garage Door Insulation kits are a viable solution to any unsecured garage door. If your garage door is wider or larger than standard, check out the Wide, Large Insulation Kit offered by Matador. US Energy Based out of Florida, US Energy has been in the garage door insulation business since 2007. If you're looking for a non-fiberglass alternative, check out its Platinum Reflective Insulation for two-car garage doors up to 8 feet high. Owens Corning If you need an Attic Stairway Insulator, check out what the folks at Owens Corning have to offer. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, this company has been in the business for over 60 years and serves countries worldwide. Garage Door Insulation Pricing $29-$40: Most of the garage door insulation you'll find at this entry-level price point will be rolled into large cylinders, typically about 16 feet long. However, there are a few budget choices for pre-cut panels. Most kits and rolls include enough to cover eight garage door panels.

$60-$90: If your house features a standard two-car garage, you'll want to look for garage door insulation kits around this price point. These panels are typically pre-cut for easy installation. Rolls of insulation around the $70-$80 mark typically come in anywhere from 16 to 18 feet in length.

$90-$110: Spending a bit more than $100 on your pre-cut garage door insulation kit won't necessarily get you much more in terms of quality. However, you can choose from different types, but they're still only about 16 to 18 feet long and can cover a two-car garage door with ease. Key Features Easy Installation One of the key components to the best garage door insulation, whether it's in a kit or just the product itself, is that you don't need any special tools to install it. The best garage door insulation comes with the adhesive you need in order to apply the panels and secure them in place. Beyond that, the panels should be pre-cut and ready to go. Water-Resistant There are certain materials within your house that shouldn't get wet, but your garage door will inevitably endure some moisture over the course of its lifetime. The best garage door insulation will be water-resistant to prevent not only mold and mildew from forming but also discoloration and disrepair. Even though the insulation material fits the backside of your garage, it should be water- and weather-resistant. Energy and Noise Reduction The best garage door insulation keeps your energy bill low and the noise level lower. Panels should be designed in such a way as to promote cooler temperatures in the summer and warmer temperatures during the winter. Similar to the way in which your house is insulated, the garage door insulation should also deaden any sound within your garage. Low Maintenance Choosing the best garage door insulation means finding one you can install and then not have to worry about for quite some time. Garage door insulation that is low-maintenance won't require washing as the years pass and will last at least a few years. Spending less time on your garage door insulation and more time using said garage means looking for insulation that is low-maintenance. Other Considerations Material Type: Be cognizant of the climate when choosing the type of garage door insulation material you're going to install. Fiberglass garage door insulation is water- and mold-resistant, while foam core material repels smoke and fire. The material type of insulation you choose is a big deal because it could mean the difference between premature replacement and insulation you won't have to worry about for the next several years.

Garage Dimensions: Before you even look at what's out there, check out the size of your garage door. If you prefer pre-cut panels, make sure you choose a kit that will have enough panels that are cut to the correct size. Garage door insulation rolls should be the correct width, and also long enough to get enough panels out of the provided length.

Longevity: This feature goes hand in hand with the material type you choose for your garage door insulation. If you plan on owning your house for quite some time, you may want to invest in a longer-lasting product that won't wear down as quickly or easily. Sometimes that translates to a higher price. However, if you are selling your home, going with a mid-grade product could be the better choice. Best Garage Door Insulation Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Garage Door Insulation Overall: Owens Corning Garage Door Insulation Kit

Owens Corning has long been associated with high-quality products, and that’s the main reason why we chose its Garage Door Insulation Kit is our top pick. The kit itself is designed for metal garage doors and includes enough material to cover a single garage door that’s up to 9 feet in width. Let’s take a closer look at what else makes this kit an easy, weekend DIY project. All you need to install this garage door insulation are a tape measure, a utility knife, a straight edge, and a marking utensil. The panels easily go up in less than one hour. Made from a flexible material, these fiberglass panels have vinyl facing that finishes off the interior look of your garage—and it’s easily washable. After installing this garage door insulation, Owens Corning boasts that you’ll see a 20 percent reduction in noise level from material with five times better thermal performance. Our biggest concern with the Owens Corning Garage Door Insulation Kit is that the fiberglass can easily be pulled away from the garage door surface if it’s caught or snagged. There’s also a possibility that you may find it difficult to apply the insulation around sharp edges, which will likely cut the material instead. Despite these issues, this kit makes it easy for any homeowner to make some cheap and easy improvements. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Garage Door Insulation: US Energy Reflective Foam Core Insulation Roll

With the US Energy Reflective Foam Core Insulation Roll, not only will you be able to cut your own panels, but you’ll also have a convenient way of storing any leftover insulation. This product is made in the United States of America, so you’ll be supporting local business by purchasing from US Energy. This roll of foam core insulation measures 21 inches tall by 16 feet long. The material itself is 5/16 in thickness and consists of a foil base, foam core (hence the name), and a white vinyl outer layer. This outer layer is puncture-, crush-, and water-proof. Overall, the product is lightweight and provides a non-toxic solution for those wanting to get more out of their garage space. In fact, this foam core garage door insulation reflects nearly 100 percent of heat transfer so you won’t bake or freeze, depending on the time of year. A drawback to this product is that you do have to cut your own panels. This makes the process a bit longer when it comes to installation, but anyone armed with a tape measure and a utility knife should be able to measure, cut, and install this foam core insulation just fine. Read our tips section for more on how to make the most of your cuts when it comes to roll-up installation. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Garage Door Insulation Honorable Mention: Matador Garage Door Insulation Kit for 8-Foot Tall Door

