Dodge Warranty: A Deep Dive Into Your Coverage

The Drive and its partners may be compensated if you purchase the products mentioned below. Read more.

Whether you are purchasing a Dodge Challenger muscle car, or you’re hopeful that the Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit will someday hit the market, you should know which warranty will offer the best protection. Is a Dodge manufacturer’s warranty enough?

Dodge currently offers coverage under Mopar, a parts and service organization under Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Its 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty covers repairs on the engine, drive axle, and transmission, while bumper-to-bumper repairs are covered under a 3-year/36,000-mile basic limited warranty. All Dodge warranties include roadside assistance.

With a third-party, extended warranty provider, you have the option of even more coverage plans customized to your car’s needs. As an industry veteran, third-party warranty company CARCHEX provides five coverage levels for extended vehicle protection.

To get a free quote from a CARCHEX professional, call (877) 225-7247 or fill out the form online.

What’s Included in the Dodge Warranty

The 2019 Dodge warranty covers all current Dodge models, including the Charger, Challenger, Durango, Journey, and Grand Caravan.

For now, let’s imagine you are going to purchase a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan. What should you expect from a Dodge warranty provided by Mopar?

Dodge Powertrain Warranty

As with all manufacturer warranties, the price is included with the financing of the car upon purchase. This is true for both the powertrain and basic limited warranty.

The powertrain warranty covers the major components of the vehicle in the event of a mechanical breakdown. A Dodge powertrain warranty covers the following components and more for five years or 60,000 miles:

Gasoline engine : Cylinder block, actuator, and water pump

: Cylinder block, actuator, and water pump Transmission : Torque converter and transmission control module

: Torque converter and transmission control module Front wheel drive : Transaxle case and internal parts, axle shaft assemblies, and oil pan

: Transaxle case and internal parts, axle shaft assemblies, and oil pan All wheel drive : Power transfer unit and internal parts, drive shaft, and joints and boots

: Power transfer unit and internal parts, drive shaft, and joints and boots Rear wheel drive : Rear axle housing and internal parts, vacuum motor, and torque tube

: Rear axle housing and internal parts, vacuum motor, and torque tube Four-wheel drive: Transfer case and internal parts, axle shaft, joints, and yokes

Dodge Basic Limited Warranty

A limited warranty normally covers components beyond the powertrain system. Like its name, it’s limited, so its coverage terms are usually fewer years or miles than a powertrain warranty.

The Dodge basic limited warranty lasts for three years or 36,000 miles—whichever comes first. It covers every part of the vehicle except for tires and unwired headphones, which makes it a comprehensive warranty for your new Dodge vehicle purchase.

Some Dodge owners will need this coverage, as there have been complaints about the steering and electrical systems in some 2017 Dodge Charger vehicles. Some 2018 Dodge Journey owners also filed complaints about certain electrical system components.

The following items, however, are only covered under the basic limited warranty for one year or 12,000 miles:

Brakes pads, drums, and lining

Wiper blades

Clutch discs and modular clutch assembly

Windshield and rear window

Wheel alignment and balancing

Additional Dodge Warranty Inclusions

The Dodge warranty is similar to other manufacturer warranties in that it includes additional warranties within the contract, such as corrosion coverage. The Ford warranty and Nissan warranty do the same, as well as many other top brands.

Here are some of the additional perks in the Dodge warranty:

Corrosion Warranty : This warranty covers all parts and labor for sheet metal panels that develop holes due to rust or corrosion.

: This warranty covers all parts and labor for sheet metal panels that develop holes due to rust or corrosion. Restraint System Limited Warranty : This portion of the warranty is exclusive to vehicles sold and registered in the state of Kansas. It covers seat belt components that have workmanship defects.

: This portion of the warranty is exclusive to vehicles sold and registered in the state of Kansas. It covers seat belt components that have workmanship defects. Federal Emission Warranty : Catalytic converters and powertrain control modules are covered for eight years or 80,000 miles. All other emissions parts are covered under the basic limited warranty terms.

: Catalytic converters and powertrain control modules are covered for eight years or 80,000 miles. All other emissions parts are covered under the basic limited warranty terms. Roadside Assistance : For a 5-year/60,000-mile term, your vehicle is covered for flat tire service, fuel delivery, battery jump assistance, and lockout service.

: For a 5-year/60,000-mile term, your vehicle is covered for flat tire service, fuel delivery, battery jump assistance, and lockout service. Towing : Covered under roadside assistance, Dodge owners get the added benefit of towing service to any Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, or Ram dealer. These vehicle manufacturers provide their warranties through Mopar as well.

: Covered under roadside assistance, Dodge owners get the added benefit of towing service to any Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, or Ram dealer. These vehicle manufacturers provide their warranties through Mopar as well. Transferable Coverage : Coverage can be transferred to a new owner for a $50 fee.

: Coverage can be transferred to a new owner for a $50 fee. Used Car Coverage: Used cars are eligible for coverage if it’s transferred to the new owner and the vehicle still meets the warranty terms.

What’s Not Covered Under the Dodge Warranty

Manufacturer warranties specifically cover mechanical repairs and labor caused by faulty workmanship. They do not, however, cover damage caused by regular wear and tear or owner negligence.

Exclusions include:

Fire or accidents

Regular maintenance costs (e.g. oil changes, replaced filters, or car washes)

Lack of proper maintenance

Environmental factors (e.g. floods, hail, or road hazards)

Racing

Modifications made after purchase

Corrosion caused by chemicals, accidents, or environmental factors

Junk or scrap vehicles

What If My Dodge Warranty Is Expired?

Despite popularity in particular Dodge models, Dodge vehicle sales have declined overall in the past four years. Many Dodge owners may have older or used models, which means that an extended warranty might be the best, or only, option.

Once the manufacturer’s warranty is expired, you have two options: third-party extended warranty or the Dodge extended warranty. Before you consider a third-party provider, take a look at the Dodge extended warranty below.

Dodge Extended Warranty

All Dodge models are eligible for extended coverage under Mopar Vehicle Protection plans. Depending on the age of the car, you can get an 8-year/125,000-mile plan. The only catch is that the warranty must be purchased within four years or 48,000 miles for new vehicles (from the original purchase).

For used vehicles, eligibility is a bit trickier. Traditional pre-owned protection plans must be purchased within 10 years or 125,000 miles. However, a certified pre-owned vehicle plan must be purchased before the 75,000-mile mark, and the owner must have a certified pre-owned limited warranty.

What extended warranty plans does Mopar offer?

Added Care Plus℠ : This extended warranty covers more than 800 components, including the powertrain, steering, brakes, air conditioning, and more.

: This extended warranty covers more than 800 components, including the powertrain, steering, brakes, air conditioning, and more. Maximum Care℠: As the most comprehensive extended coverage plan, you’ll get protection for over 5,000 components. Coverage you won’t get in the Added Care PlusSM plan includes manual transmission, body components, safety components, and more.

In addition to component coverage, you’ll also receive the following benefits:

A $100 deductible

A $600 key fob repair or replacement

Trip interruption reimbursement up to $1,000

Car rental allowance

A $100 towing allowance

This seems like a good deal. But can you get similar protection from a third-party provider? Many extended car warranty companies, including CARCHEX, offer extensive coverage under affordable plans. Warranty brokers can compare prices and plan options across many different providers, offering extra flexibility for Dodge vehicle owners.

CARCHEX: A Top Third-Party Warranty Provider

With 20 years in the business, CARCHEX is a respected player in the extended vehicle protection world. The company boasts many accolades.

A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau

Endorsements from CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, DMV.org, and Edmunds.com

4 and 5-star consumer review ratings across multiple sites, including ShopperApproved.com, ThoroughlyReviewed, and Trustpilot

Dodge customers are also pleased with CARCHEX warranty services. Take this Nevada native’s review, for example:

“We contacted CARCHEX for an extended vehicle protection for our Dodge Journey. [Our contact] is knowable and very familiar with your product. He answered all of our questions and was very polite. So we grade him a 10, he is awesome!” - Judy N., Nevada

CARCHEX Warranty Plans

CARCHEX offers warranties through insurance backer American Auto Shield and automotive service company Royal Administration Services. Dodge owners have their pick from five tiers of coverage.

Bronze

Powertrain coverage only

Most affordable

May only cover pre-owned vehicles

Coverage lasts up to five or six years

Roadside assistance included

Silver

Powertrain coverage

Can include components for cooling, electrical, fuel system, and seal/gaskets

Coverage lasts up to six or seven years

Roadside assistance included

Gold

Powertrain coverage

Can include components for heating/cooling, electrical, fuel system, seal/gaskets, braking, and steering

Best for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles

Coverage lasts up to five to 10 years

Roadside assistance included

Platinum

Powertrain coverage

Can include components for heating/cooling, electrical, fuel system, seal/gaskets, braking, steering, suspension, and electronics

Coverage lasts up to five to 10 years

Roadside assistance included

Titanium

Bumper-to-bumper coverage

Can include components for heating/cooling, electrical, fuel system, seal/gaskets, braking, steering, suspension, and electronics

Most expensive

Coverage lasts up to seven to 10 years

Roadside assistance included

What Doesn’t CARCHEX Cover?

Much like a Dodge manufacturer warranty, a CARCHEX extended warranty won’t cover:

Damage caused by neglect

Routine maintenance costs

Environmental damage

Accidents and resulting damage

Modifications

There are also certain components that are not covered under the five tiers, such as:

Paint and body panels

Tires

Wiper blades

Spark plugs

Seat belts

Who Should Provide My Extended Warranty?

The extended warranty from Dodge has some limitations that are important to note when deciding on a provider. For example, know that the cost is rolled into your financing, so you’re paying interest on your extended coverage. Plus, you may be required to get all repairs and replacements done at the dealership.

Third-party warranties normally allow a greater network of repair facilities. CARCHEX, for example, has a wide network of 30,000 mechanics.

For older vehicles with more mileage, a third-party provider can give you many options with additional customization. There is also greater competition between insurance providers backing the plans, which can lead to especially affordable prices.

Learn More About CARCHEX

If you have questions about what extended vehicle protection plan is right for you, the knowledgeable representatives from CARCHEX can help. Call (877) 225-7247 or visit the CARCHEX website for a free quote. You’ll find out which plan suits your Dodge vehicle’s year and model, as well as your budget and driving habits.

Dodge Warranty FAQ

What is Mopar?

Mopar performs services and supplies parts for Chrysler-owned vehicles, which also includes Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. It’s not a dealership, however.

How do I know if I currently have a Dodge manufacturer warranty?

You can look up your warranty information using your vehicle’s VIN number, located on the vehicle itself. Otherwise, speak to your Dodge dealership for status information.

What is the price of a Dodge warranty?

The price of a Dodge warranty depends on a number of factors, including the level of coverage and the Dodge model and year. It also depends on the deductible you choose. However, Mopar does offer an interest-free payment plan for its extended coverage warranties.

What is the price of a CARCHEX warranty?

The average cost of an extended warranty from the dealership is $1,000-$1,500. However, the price of a CARCHEX extended warranty depends on the level of coverage, deductible, and vehicle model and age. More expensive models tend to cost more to repair. Ask one of their representatives about affordable monthly payment options.

Is a CARCHEX warranty transferable?

Yes, you can transfer coverage to a different owner.