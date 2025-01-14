This House For Sale Has a Full Mobile Home Hidden Inside. The Inspection Should Go Well

You know those pirate ships in a bottle? This house for sale in Peoria, Arizona, is kind of like that except its innards aren’t quite as intricate as a miniature sea vessel. That’s because this entire abode seems to have been built around a camper trailer or mobile home, and you can still see the original rolling structure inside as the hitch has been tucked away in its own little room.

In this video that @homesbypaulina posted to TikTok and Instagram, you can see a real estate agent touring the home. As she walks through the house, she notes its peculiar layout, especially the corridor-like kitchen. It gets even odder, though, as one end seems to have bay windows leading into a pitch-black room. Why would a kitchen have outward-facing bay windows looking into darkness? Because the kitchen used to be part of a separate structure.

@homesbypaulina via TikTok / Peoria Redfin Agency

If you walk out of and around the kitchen and open a door, you can see the back of the trailer in a dark, empty room that the aforementioned windows look upon. At first, it might look like a typical utility room with a hot water heater, but it just so happens to house a trailer inside, too.

Aside from having an old mobile home as its spine, this house is pretty ordinary. It’s a standard, single-story house built on a slab, with laminate or vinyl floors, painted in buyer-friendly neutral colors. And, to be fair, people have definitely added on to mobile homes before—it’s just that this one is almost completely disguised.

Peoria Redfin Agency

From the outside, you’d never know it. And at $225,000, it’s pretty affordable for this part of Arizona. Who cares if they built it around a trailer when you can get a smokin’ deal like that?

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com