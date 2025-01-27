These ‘Backpacks’ for Cargo Vans Look Like a Google Street View Glitch

What do you do when you want a bit more storage space from your Mercedes Sprinter van but don’t want to ruin the tail-end aesthetics? You get a backpack for your van, that’s what.

That’s not a cutesy description I’ve just come up with to describe this aftermarket, extra trunk thing. Manufacturer Auto Elite actually describes this on its website as a “backpack fiberglass trunk.” It’s exactly what it sounds like, as the add-on attaches to the back of your Sprinter and serves as additional storage space separate from the cab. What makes it look a bit odd is its insistence on preserving the vehicle’s rear-end design—functional lights, backup camera, and all.

It’s 88 inches high and 19 inches deep, and comes standard paint-matched to Mercedes’ Jet Black. If you’d like it in another color, there’s a surcharge and a 14-day lead time. An aftermarket 7.0-inch monitor for the new backup camera is included, as are the necessary modifications to the rear door hinge and taillight wiring. Professional installation is “highly recommended,” emphasis theirs.

Arguably, though, the most interesting result is that it makes your Sprinter look like it’s giving birth to another Sprinter:

Or perhaps it’s more like somebody wearing a mask of their own face.

Anywho, what would you put in your Sprinter’s backpack? I can see this being used as a sort of backup, additional baggage area for airport hotel shuttles, or a place to store stuff (food?) you don’t want mixing with your main cargo, for whatever reason. Or more likely, it’s a way for businesses to append extra storage space to a van without having to reconfigure whatever custom setup they already have inside the main cab.

In any case, it seems like there’s an aftermarket accessory out there for everything, no matter how odd it might look.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com