Enter To Win a Sweet Prize in The Drive’s Storage Wars Sweepstakes

Big news from The Drive HQ this week: We've officially reached 200,000 followers on Instagram! This is just as much your accomplishment as it is ours, and to celebrate we're holding a sweepstakes to give away some special items from our past.

If you haven't checked out our Instagram page recently, it's worth a visit. Since I joined as social media editor just over a year ago, we've turned it into the strongest distillation of what The Drive is: the chronicle of car culture. it's been our fastest-growing way to reach more car enthusiasts like you with a mix of sharp news, car review highlights, viral videos, and more. We literally couldn't have done it without you—whether you've been been reading for a while or just discovered us in the last year. Thank you for choosing us as your guide to what's going on in the car world, for forming a lively and constructive community in the comments, and allowing us to do what we love every day.

So, on to the free stuff! We're giving you a chance to win some treasure from The Drive's archives, and by archives, we mean a long-forgotten storage unit we just rediscovered—but that's a story for another day. Think of it like Storage Wars, except all you need to do is sign up for our daily Drive Wire newsletter for a chance to win one of these fabulous prizes. Click here to enter.

There are five prize bundles. First: a starter sim rig, complete with an Alienware X51 R3 PC, Thrustmaster wheel and pedals, and Oculus VR headset. This was state-of-the-art circa 2018, and still does the job today. Next, an authentic Indy 500 milk bottle signed by Scott Dixon—empty, of course. Third, framed vintage automotive print ads from Buick, Marmon, and Edsel. Sticking with print, we also have a starter pack of car and motorsports books, some of which are out of print, including The Stainless Steel Carrot by Sylvia Wilkinson and The World’s Worst Cars by Craig Cheetham. Finally, a couple of automotive tchotchkes: a Ram 1500 paperweight and Lamborghini Aventador S model, both from the cars’ respective press launch events.

You must enter by 11:59 pm EST on September 21, 2023. We’ll do our best to answer any questions in the comments, and once again, thank you for following The Drive! We're just getting started.