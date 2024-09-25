Drive Rally Captures the Style of a Retro Racer, But Lacks Substance for Now

I love a good, arcade-style rally game. On the face of it, they’re getting progressively harder to come by these days, but thankfully the indie scene has stepped in to fill the void. The latest entrant is #Drive Rally (no relation, we promise) from the small Polish studio Pixel Perfect Dude. Out today in early access on Steam, the game consists of 24 stages across four locales and 12 cars that are extensively modifiable. It’s not a lot of content, but what’s here is worth watching develop as the old-school racer inches toward a full release next year.

The first thing that captures your attention in #Drive Rally is, of course, the visuals. The game is defined by that texture-light, low-poly aesthetic that’s been all the rage among indies for a minute, and it achieves this look well. Personally, I’m getting a little tired of games retreading this well-trodden artistic ground, and I’d much prefer the grainy, wobbly textures of the 32-bit era to make a comeback, or perhaps the super-shine and bold colors of Sega Model 3 games. Taste aside, if you dug, say, Art of Rally or Horizon Chase Turbo’s theme, you’ll probably dig what Pixel Perfect Dude’s gone for, too.

Pixel Perfect Dude

The game runs smoothly, particularly with motion blur enabled, and is no sweat for my hardly cutting-edge system comprising an RTX 3070 GPU and Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. On stage, the action is chill. Even the fastest cars don’t move especially quickly, and the handling is very forgiving—arguably too forgiving. The fun of whipping a car in a rally title, arcade or sim, is that feeling of off-throttle momentum, punctuated with dabs of power to correct your cornering angle. But #Drive Rally doesn’t quite achieve that. Oh, yes—you can pull off wild drifts, and the physics are predictable, but no matter how perpendicular the car gets against the path ahead, there’s always limitless grip to pull you back. The classics, from Sega Rally and Colin McRae Rally, had well-earned reputations for being easy to pick up yet hard to master. #Drive Rally, though, is just easy, full-stop.

I’d also like to see stages that have a bit more going on, as all the courses in this game strike me as if they’ve been draped on a massive plain with gentle hills at best. Thankfully, at least two more locations are to come, as confirmed by the team.

So what about #Drive Rally works, at this early stage of development? Well, I love what Pixel Perfect Dude’s done with the cars themselves. There are 12 of them, all clearly aping real-world legends that indies could never afford the licenses for, with fully modeled interiors and a deep selection of cosmetic parts to turn club racers into alternate-universe Group B monsters. Just look at how the game’s stand-in for the Lancia Delta Integrale—the “Alfabetta 1986″—evolves as you escalate its aero:

Pixel Perfect Dude

The car design is certainly my favorite thing about #Drive Rally at the moment, as it’s the aspect where the studio’s passion shines the brightest. Unfortunately, moments between stages—like when you’re flipping pages in the Championship mode menu, or when you’ve unlocked a new part—play very choppily, with constant stuttering. Weirdly, gameplay was totally fine in my experience, so this is a strange bug that really should be addressed because it does cause friction whenever you aren’t racing.

I’ll propose some more actionable feedback: The time penalties for breaching stanchions that line stages are annoying and have got to be removed. These fences are placed very close to the path, and every time you topple a segment, a tenth of a second is added to your final stage time. Occasionally running these over didn’t ruin my performance against the game’s AI, but the repeated admonishments of “+0.10” are simply obnoxious, especially considering even far more serious rally games aren’t this pedantic about tires cutting corners here and there, and this is supposed to be a fun game, not a sweaty one. Besides, the penalties don’t even prevent cheating. So long as you drive around the barriers, not into them, the game doesn’t care.

No penalties for cutting this corner, because I didn’t hit the fence to the right. Pixel Perfect Dude

OK, so #Drive Rally needs work. Then again, it is advertised as early access. Unfortunately, as it stands I wouldn’t pay the $20 entry fee and would recommend checking back in a few months, particularly if you dig the art style. The physics could use more nuance; the interface, more polish; and the Championship mode—which is presently nothing more than a procession of stages, interspersed with rewards—more purpose. I assure you that nobody wants a return to the heyday of ’90s racing games more than I do, and hopefully one day, #Drive Rally will capture that spirit. For now, at least it’s got a solid vibe.

Pixel Perfect Dude

Wanna talk racing games? Hit me up at adam.ismail@thedrive.com