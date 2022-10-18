Bare Carbon Finish Turns Audi S1 Hoonitron Into the Ultimate Villain Car

Ken Block has shared photos on Twitter of his one-of-one Audi S1 Hoonitron, stripped back to bare carbon. To say it looks stunning would be a serious understatement.

The Audi S1 Hoonitron is a tire-shredding electric weapon, built specifically for Block's next upcoming Gymkhana film. It's primarily inspired by the legendary Audi Sport Quattro S1 that took on Pikes Peak in 1985. Naturally, it features huge box flares, a massive rear wing, and one at the front, too. It expertly captures the heart of the classic 80s design while simultaneously delivering a modern, cutting-edge design.

Hoonigan

The Hoonitron first debuted in a red-and-grey Audi livery. However, that was just for the car's debut photo shoot, with Hoonigan preparing its own livery for the upcoming Gymkhana film. Thus, it had to be peeled off, revealing the bare carbon underneath.

Given its purpose to serve as a skid pig for millions of cheering fans on the Internet, you could be forgiven for expecting a rough and ready appearance with the livery stripped away. The reality is quite the opposite.

Hoonigan

The carbon weave is beautifully aligned across the panels, even down to smaller details like the wing mirrors. The bare carbon gives the car a menacing, murdered-out look.

The new Hoonigan livery looks great, too, sticking with red and grey as the primary colors. It now features Block's sponsor logos on the car, including the usual Monster Energy "M" in prime locations. Perhaps our favorite feature is the rear view, with Audi's four rings decorating the bottom of the rear wing.

Fundamentally, though, the way forward is clear. Audi needs to build a second Hoonitron in the bare carbon finish to act as the "villain" car in the next upcoming Gymkhana film. Don't worry, we'll wait.