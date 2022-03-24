Nikola Starts Electric Semi-Truck Production. Yes, Really

The day cab Tre BEV makes 645 continuous horsepower thanks to nine battery packs that are nestled inside its frame. It makes use of a single driven axle that's backed up by another undriven one for load support, though we don't know exactly what its max towing capacity is. It's classified as a Class 8 vehicle, meaning it has a GVWR of over 33,001 pounds, which is no surprise since it's surely heavy even without a trailer.

While it wouldn't be right to position Nikola as a bigger success than Tesla, it's at least noteworthy that the startup—which has been embroiled in controversy for nearly two years—brought its semi to market first. Tesla looks to be nearing this stage as well, and its own Semi has been spotted testing quite a bit in the past few months. Its believed that limited production of the Tesla commercial truck may have begun with the first batch destined for PepsiCo, though no deliveries have been confirmed. Last anybody knew in January, PepsiCo was preparing its facilities for the fleet of electric Semis with a new Megacharger installation.

