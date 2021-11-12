Kanye’s Ride in the 'Runaway' Video Was an Obscure Czech Supercar

When you think of supercar-building sovereign states, Czechoslovakia probably isn't very high on the list. However, just because it doesn't rank very high doesn't mean it shouldn't be on there at all. The region now known as the Czech Republic and Slovakia was, in fact, responsible for the car you see above: the mid-engined, air-cooled MTX Tatra V8.

Built as a collaboration between automakers MTX (originally a Škoda racecar repair shop) and Tatra (creators of the Tatra 97, a car that served as inspiration for the original Volkswagen Beetle) in 1991, the V8 was short-lived. Production allegedly ended after just four cars were made due to a fire that destroyed the Kopřivnice plant in which it was being built, per Drivetribe. Almost 200 orders were placed but, for obvious reasons, most were never filled.