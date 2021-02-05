Happiness Is a Swarm of VW Beetle Off-Roaders Bouncing Across the Nevada Desert

What comes to mind when you hear the word "off-roader?" It's probably something like a Jeep Wrangler, the new Ford F-150 Raptor, or maybe even a Polaris side-by-side. What you probably don't think of, however, is a Volkswagen Beetle; a humble economy car associated more with hippies than sailing over sand dunes. Its affordability and simplicity make it affordable to buy and easy to work on—and therefore highly accessible as a racing vehicle. So accessible, in fact, that when the organizers of a Nevada off-road race waved the green flag to let thy Beetles go, they unleashed a biblical plague of bugs upon the surrounding desert.

You're looking at the start of a race for SCORE Class 11 cars; near-stock VW Beetles that are commonly raced at the Mint 400 and Baja 1000. The source video was originally uploaded to Facebook in December 2019, following the Southern Nevada Off-Road Enthusiasts (or SNORE) Rage at the River event, and was recently reposted for memory's sake—SNORE canceled its 2020 Rage at the River for obvious reasons.