The Car Internet has seen its fair share of silly-driver-stuck stories in 2020, but it's November and they keep pouring in. This time, it's not a Jeep Wrangler dangling off a cliff or a 30-foot box truck stuck on Colorado's Engineer Pass. It does have some in common with both of those, though. An Amazon delivery driver got their Ford Transit stuck deep in a California 4x4 trail, less than an hour away from the site of that aforementioned Wrangler's infamous incident. Guess that's what this guy gets for following his GPS.

Freddy Rodriguez of Cavalry Off-Road Recovery emailed The Drive's tips line shortly after yanking the van out with a pair of Toyotas. We hopped on the phone and he told me about the job, saying Amazon found his four-wheeling outfit via Yelp after several towing companies had said "no" outright given the circumstances. Not only was the van stuck on Canyon Lake Trail, just north of Lake Elsinore, but it was late in the day and it needed to be recovered right then.

"What surprised me is that four other tow truck companies that Amazon contacted weren't able to do it. We were pretty much the last ones [they called]," Rodriguez explained. "We were actually planning on going the next day and they said 'Nope, we need it back today. As soon as possible.'"