How Volvo Advances Car Crash Safety for Women

When I was about seven months pregnant, a young woman backed into me in a parking lot and luckily, she was driving at a slow enough speed that it didn’t jar or injure me. It scared me, though, and I hopped out of that car like a hen on fire. That experience helps me frame an appreciation for Volvo’s development of the world's first virtual pregnant crash test dummy back in the early 2000s. Women carrying a child are rounded in new places, and the steering wheel is closer, which poses a hazard to both mom and baby in a crash.

Typically, crash tests are completed with dummies that are developed based on the size and physiology of the average male. The challenge that poses for women is that female bodies are different and have specific protection needs. The shorter a person is, the lower in the car and closer to the steering wheel they sit, which makes seating position and airbag placement a critical element of safety design.

Volvo’s approach has been to develop crash test dummies that represent the female anatomy. The company has been testing with a female crash test dummy since 1995, starting with the only available small-sized female frontal-impact dummy. The bone structure is distinctive and the way the body reacts in an accident is different for men, women, and children. Over the past 40 years, between Volvo’s crash test investigation teams and the special mannequins, the company has collected data on crash tests and how different body shapes react in various accident situations.

Professor and senior technical specialist Lotta Jakobsson at the Volvo Cars Safety Center says the extent of injuries to women from car crashes depends primarily on the car they drive.

“If you design your car well, [women] will not be at a higher risk,” she said to The Drive. “We check most body regions and we see that there is gender equality.”

Women make up a large portion of the automaker's customer base, Volvo’s National Media Relations Manager Russell Datz told me. It puts a lot of thought into features that make the interior of its cars a pleasant and functional place to be.