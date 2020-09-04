2021 Honda Trail 125 Is Happy Practicality on Two Wheels for $3,899

Last year at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show, Honda revealed the CT125 concept that paid tribute to the past while also looking forward to the challenges of the 2020s. People seem to have liked the idea enough because Honda eventually put its third new minibike into production, and it's coming to North America this November. The Trail 125 will join the Super Cub and the awesome Monkey, and will be priced at $3,899 and available in a shade of Glowing Red.

Honda says the standard C125 chassis has been strengthened to make sure the Trail 125 could provide a casual riding experience on rural two-track roads and trails, aided by its increased suspension travel and larger fuel tank. The front suspension is a 27mm telescopic fork with 3.9 inches of travel, while the rear is twin shock providing 3.4 inches travel. The front brake disc measures 220mm and features ABS as well.