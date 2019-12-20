Boston Man Steals Truck With $10,000 Worth of Lobster, Leads Multi-Car Pursuit

A Boston man seemingly had one serious craving for lobster that ultimately landed him in jail. A 29-year-old thief reportedly stole a delivery truck with nearly $10,000 worth of the bottom-feeding crustaceans, leading the company’s owners on a short chase that ended when the suspect crashed into another lobster truck a short distance away. The event unfolded early Tuesday morning in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood at the Buy New England Lobsters warehouse, where the company's wholesale location was preparing a large shipment of lobster for a European client.

Just as the employees were prepping the load, the fishy thief jumped in the truck and took off, prompting other workers to hop into another truck and engage in a pursuit, according to CNN. The chase didn’t last long, however, as the suspect crashed into another lobster delivery truck about a half-mile away, allowing for other warehouse employees to intercept and subdue the suspect until police arrived.