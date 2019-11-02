Would You Risk Buying This 275,000-Mile, Callaway-Tuned Chevrolet Corvette for $49K?

Callaway has an unparalleled history of tuning Chevy Corvettes and other General Motors performance models to massive heights, with forced induction leading the way to astronomic power figures. This C6-generation 'Vette, which has been equipped with the company's SC606 package, is proof of what can be done with a big V-8, manual transmission, and hefty budget. It was even used by the tuner as a development car, racking up an impressive 275,000 miles while producing way more horsepower than stock. It's interesting, for sure, but would you consider buying it yourself for $49,000?

For context, this car packs a 6.2-liter V-8, TVS2300 roots-style supercharger, air-to-water intercooler, larger injectors, carbon fiber injector covers, a high-flow intake, and a performance exhaust system. The for-sale listing doesn't mention exactly how much horsepower the high-mile Corvette actually makes, although we'd imagine it to be far north of 600 hp.

Callaway says the car was used for company promotions and advertising campaigns before going on to complete a 100,000-mile endurance test. Once it passed that trial without issue, it traveled another 175,000 miles in the company's possession with no more than routine maintenance. If that doesn't speak for the LS engine's reliability, we don't know what would. Along with the standard SC606 package, the Chevy has been fitted with optional bucket seats, a carbon fiber body kit, upgraded suspension, a short-throw shifter, and heavy-duty cooling equipment.

