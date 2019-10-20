Russian Thrill-Seekers Compile Homemade Gymkhana Video Starring Toyota Supra Beater

Not all of us can be like Ken Block, making cinematic drifting videos in completely decked out and fancified Fords with loads of horsepower and modifications. But with a bit of MacGyvering and free time, one can come close, as this was the case with a group of Russian motorheads who tried to be like the Gymkhana master himself.

Those behind the YouTube channel Русская Джимхана, which according to Google translates to “Russian Gymkhana,” recently posted their take on a budget-friendly, high-thrill action sequence using whatever beater cars they could find.

The film starts off with a strange setting, somewhere in the middle of Russia, when a young lad ventures into the nearby forest to go mushroom picking. He decides to sample his harvest and, well, that’s when things get a bit weird.