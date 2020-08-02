The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Like an oil change, replacing your car’s brake pads is a do-it-yourselfer’s rite of passage. The next scout badge, the hard-earned promotion, the leveling up of a wrencher. But not everyone has an Uncle Tony or crazy cousin Jonathon to help them get to that next step and explain how to replace brake pads...until now. Brake pads, and brakes in general, are an often overlooked piece of car maintenance. They’re sort of the “Set it and forget it!” of automotive systems. They’re not really a part you regularly check. Yet, your brakes are perhaps the most important part of your car as they ensure your continued survival. Maintaining them, then, should be a top priority and one of the easiest ways to do that is by replacing your brake pads when they start to fade. If you’re nervous, don’t fret as The Drive’s crack informational team of Uncle Tony and crazy cousin Jonathon are here to guide you through each and every step of how to replace brake pads. Ready to rock?

Replacing Brake Pad Basics Estimated Time Needed: Two to four hours Skill Level: Intermediate Vehicle System: Braking What Are Brake Pads? Brake pads come in three different flavors; non-metallic organic, semi-metallic, and ceramic. Each has its own use and longevity. To find out more about brake pad construction and how long brake pads last, click here to read The Drive’s How Long Do Brake Pads Last article that more thoroughly describes the part. Replacing Brake Pad Safety Working on your car can be dangerous and messy, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to ensure you don’t die, get maimed, or lose a finger and keep your jeans, shirt, and skin spotless—hopefully. Mechanic gloves

Safety glasses

A long-sleeve shirt you don’t care about (things will get messy).

Everything You’ll Need To Replace Brake Pads We’re not psychic, nor are we snooping through your toolbox or garage, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to get the job done. Tool List Car Jack

Jack Stands

Wheel Chock

Lug Wrench

A selection of wrenches

Large face clamp pliers

Light Parts List Brake Pads

Brake Caliper Grease Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.) You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t getting your ride out of the slammer or paying any fines.

Here's How To Replace Brake Pads Let's do this! Replacing Brake Pads Loosen the lug nuts on the front two wheels. For better clearance, lift up the front end of your vehicle. Place jack stands on the frame at the front of the car. Remove the first wheel. Locate the brake caliper's mounting bolts. They'll be on the rear of the caliper. Remove the mounting bolts. Remove the anti-rattle clip. You can pry it off with a flathead screwdriver. It may fly off, so be careful. You can now slide the caliper off the rotor. Rest the caliper on the top rotor so it's not hanging by the brake line. The caliper's mounting bracket will stay in place. Remove the brake pads. The brake caliper piston, the piece that pushes the brake pad into the rotor, may be extended. Using the face clamp pliers, put one side of the plier's grip on the piston, and the other side on the caliper's steel backing. Press the piston into the caliper until it sits flush. Be sure not to damage the piston's rubber. Take the inboard brake pad, the one with a retaining clip on its backing, and place a small amount of brake pad lubricant on the back of it. Press into the piston's opening until it locks in place. Take the outboard brake pad and place a small amount of brake pad lubricant on the back of it. Rest the outboard brake pad on the caliper mounting bracket that's still attached to the rotor. Slide the caliper with the onboard brake pad attached back onto the mounting bracket with the outboard brake caliper. Lubricate the caliper's mounting bolts, but not the threads, and reinstall them. Reattach the anti-rattle clip. Repeat the steps for the other wheels. Reattach the wheels and hand-tighten the lug nuts. Raise the jack enough to remove jack stands. Lower the vehicle. Torque the lug nuts to their manufacturer's designated specification. Pop the car's hood and remove the brake fluid cap. Pump brakes to make sure braking pressure returned and air is out of the system If it did, great, you're done!

