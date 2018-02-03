This 1,100 HP Corvette is Naturally Aspirated and Revs to 9,200 RPM

If you stick around the internet long enough, you can grow jaded to triple-turbo setups and massive boost from forced induction engines. Hell, even those outrageous power figures that everyone claims can become drab after you've read through enough of 'em. But one thing that stands out amidst this crowd of spool-this and blow-that is the occasional gem that is enormous, naturally aspirated speed.

This C5 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Eddie Blackwell, is the antithesis of typical tuner ideology. When the engine was shipped to Vengeance Racing in Cumming, Georgia, they opted out of the easy way and challenged themselves to build a gargantuan 451-cubic inch lump to replace the standard V-8. In result, the quest was completed with this 7.4-liter Chevy LSx engine that fits the bill with Mast Motorsports Mozez canted valve cylinder heads, dual throttle bodies, and a ProEFI Pro128 fuel management system.