The 5 Cheesiest Holiday Car Commercials

You’ve probably seen the Audi holiday commercial in which two men in an RS3 and an RS7 race to find spots in a mall parking lot. This holiday commercial, which has garnered 11 million views, is one of Audi’s most popular, but typically, holiday car commercials have been flops. Let’s take a look back at some of the cheesiest, weirdest examples by Lexus, Chevy, Hyundai, Honda and Mercedes-Benz.

Lexus “December to Remember SiriusXM” commercial.

This 2013 ad features a man in his art studio sketching a giant red holiday bow, and his creation magically comes to life when an attractive woman in a low-cut dress appears and tosses him a piece of scarlet fabric. The bow then appears on top of a white Lexus ES while the voice behind the camera says “true artistry is measured by a passion for bold design and advanced technology.”

The commercial ends with a drop of silk fabric and the words, “this is the pursuit of perfection,” which has been the Lexus motto since the late '80s.

The magically appearing bow is the obviously unrealistic part of the commercial, not to mention the far-fetched nature of the model-esque characters. The cars in the ad drive through cobblestone streets and under regal archways as they appear to be driving through Europe—another portrayal of luxury that's a little too literal.