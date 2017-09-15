Watch the 1,000-HP Hennessey 'Exorcist' Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible Hit the Dyno

We’ve seen what Hennessey Performance can do with their heavily modified Chevy Camaro ZL1 called the “Exorcist” made to exorcise the Dodge Demon. It’s even crazier and more powerful than the stock ZL1, which is saying a lot. Now we’ve caught our first glimpse at the drop-top version of this beast and hear it unleash its many horses on the dyno once again with the AC/DC song, “Hell’s Bells,” appropriately playing in the background.



Hennessey took a look at the supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 powering the stock Chevy Camaro ZL1, and decided that making 650 horsepower wasn't enough. Hennessey turned up the heat with a bigger supercharger, bringing the boost up to 14 psi, ported cylinder heads, a camshaft upgrade, long-tube stainless steel headers, high-flow air induction and an engine management calibration tune of Hennessey’s design.



The result is 959 hp and 756 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. According to Hennessey, the Exorcist makes 1,000 hp and 996 pound-feet of twist at the crank. Both of those numbers easily defeat the specs of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which the Exorcist was quite obviously created to compete against on the drag strip.



Putting the top down on the Hennessey Camaro ZL1 Exorcist will make it even more fun to rocket down the drag strip, perform unholy burnouts, or just go out for a Sunday cruise in your 1,000 hp muscle car.



Hennessey promises that track testing videos of the drop-top version will come soon, and we can’t wait to see them. Until then, enjoy the sights and sounds of the Hennessey Chevy Camaro ZL1 Exorcist Convertible.