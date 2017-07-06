This Pristine Nissan Hakosuka GT-R Found its Way to Africa
This man won't sell his rare Skyline for all the tea in China—er, Africa.
It's secretly pretty much every collector's dream to keep their vintage automobile to hand down to their kids, but sometimes life gets in the way. It doesn't help that classic cars are great investments and can make owners big bucks if they wait long enough. For one particular Nissan owner, this dream is becoming a reality.
South African car sales hub Cars.co.za posted a documentary-like video today about an owner of a particularly rare Nissan GT-R. This is no ordinary Skyline either, this is a rare GT-R Hakosuka, one of approximately 1000. This car is largely responsible for kickstarting the Skyline's cult status in the JDM world.
Bothaville resident Freek bought the car from a Japanese ex-mafia member and has kept the low-mileage Skyline as original as he can. He bought this car not just for fun, but in hopes of starting a Datsun museum in the Free State so that the next generation can enjoy these vintage Japanese cars. Freek said that he's been collecting old Nissans for some 15 years now, which leaves us wanting to see more of his growing collection.
In the meantime, Freek has been active in the car community, taking his GT-R to as many meets as he can and garnering lots of attention. You can read more about his story in Cars.co.za's article.
- RELATEDDid You Know South African Police Use Volkswagen GTIs?Trouble brews at SA police headquarters, but did you see what cars they have?READ NOW
- RELATEDWhy You Need to Buy a Datsun 240ZA lightweight rear-driver with a straight-six and sexy looks. What more do you need?READ NOW
- RELATEDBuy the 4-Door R32 Skyline GT-R That Nissan Never MadeWould you take this GT-R-powered sedan over a standard R32 Skyline GT-R?READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Showcases Special 2018 370Z and Other Historic Cars at Annual Z ConventionCould this be a hint at the next Z car?READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Remembers One of Its First Electric CarsWith the latest iteration of the LEAF on the way, Nissan celebrates its entrance into the EV world.READ NOW