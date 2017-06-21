Watch This 1,200-Horsepower Audi S4 Avant Rip Down a Runway

Any good sleeper wagon can get us going, especially a highly modified Audi B5 S4 Avant. In the video below, we see a proper sleeper make its way down a UK dragstrip at 188 miles per hour at the Vmax 200 event. As you can see from the video, the Audi looks fairly untouched aside from a minor suspension change, but don't be fooled, this puppy is far from stock.

According to video's description, the modified S4 Avant uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 from an RS4 with upgraded turbocharges and a laundry list of additional parts to achieve an astounding 1,200 horsepower. The upgraded powertrain puts out approximately 4.6 times the original output of 261 horsepower found in the B5 S4 Avant. The video does not indicate the 0-60 MPH time but B5 S4 Avant's original time was 5.6 seconds. From the looks of things, this wagon's launch is a whole lot quicker than that.

We can't confirm whether or not the drivetrain has been modified to rear-wheel-drive. But with how squirrely this thing got on the strip, if it is still rocking the Quattro system, we here at The Drive have a bunch of unanswered questions.