Liberty Walk Shows Off Its Wide Body Ferrari And Lamborghini In Germany

Considering the number of polarizing opinions towards Akira Nakai and his RWB wide body Porsche builds, I wouldn't be surprised if readers don't have anything nice to say about Wataru Kato's Liberty Walk creations either. Kato-san's wide body Liberty Walk R35 Nissan GT-R, Lamborghini Murcielago, and Ferrari 458 Italia has made a splash in Japan as well as the United States, but last year, he finally brought his Liberty Walk brand to Europe's Essen Motor Show.

The 2016 Essen Motor Show marks Liberty Walk's first booth in Europe. And for Kato, who tried to bring his cars to Europe many times but failed, it's also a long time coming. For the Essen show, Liberty Walk showcased its fighter jet-inspired Liberty Walk Ferrari 458 Italia, Monster Energy Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador, battleship Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan and race livery Liberty Walk Nissan GT-R.

Aftermarket car shops rarely ever dedicate creations for the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini, partly because supercars already represent the pinnacle of extreme automotive design, and partly because the small market hardly makes it a viable business model. Still, Kato's Liberty Walk resonated with the crowd that attended the show.