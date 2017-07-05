These Are the Ford F-250 Super Duty's Best Features

The Ford F-250 Super Duty with the 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel V-8 is a monstrous work truck to say the least. With 440 horsepower and 925 pound-feet of torque, Ford's Super Duty is ready to haul or tow anything in its path. Capable of towing 18,000 pounds, the single rear wheel configuration is perfect for almost every working individual.

Although the Ford F-250 Super Duty's general performance and build is impressive in itself, the technology and options also play a big roll in the success of the truck. The Drive currently is testing a 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with a flurry of options that we have come to quickly love. As you can see in the videos below, each option plays a specific roll in making everyday operations easier.

Some people may argue against all these features as the truck is no longer a "real truck." We will politely disagree and argue the contrary. A "real truck" is a truck designed to be optimal for daily operations and these feature make the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty the optimal work truck.

Electronic-Shift-on-the-Fly (ESOF)

This handy little feature comes standard on the XLT F-250 trim and up, but can be purchased for $185 on the XL trim. The ESOF allows operators to quickly shift between 2WD, 4WD Hi and 4WD. The ESOF also allows the operator to lock the rear differential if necessary. Rather than stopping to change into (or out of 4WD) ESOF allows a seamless transition between drive configurations for optimal performance. This proves to be a convenient feature when you are towing a trailer and don't want to lose that precious momentum.

Upfitter Switches

Upfitter switches do not come standard on any trim but can be easily added to your build for $165. The Upfitter Switches now amount to six switches over the previous four. The first two switches are 40 amps while the next four are 25 amps. The switches are directly connected to the fuse box and allow owners to seamlessly hook up their winches, lights, strobes, radios, or any other device they deem necessary.

PowerScope (Telescoping Mirrors)

PowerScope is a standard feature on the Lariat or above, but it is also available on the XLT trim for $280. Possibly one of the most convenient features on the truck, PowerScope allows operators to extend and retract their mirrors with the push of a button. PowerScope also comes with power folding capabilities, mirror-mounted floodlights and heated glass.

Tailgate Step

My personal favorite, the Tailgate Step conveniently pops out of the rear tailgate and allows operators to quickly and comfortably step into the bed. The Tailgate step is the perfect solution for operators who find themselves hopping in and out of the bed twenty times a day. No matter how tough or "manly" you are, there is nothing manly about walking around your house writhing in pain because your knees and back are blown out from climbing in and out of your truck. The Tailgate Step is an available option of $375 and worth every penny.