Investors Cool As Bird's Shared Scooters Hit Speedbumps

I stopped by the Segway Ninebot stand at this year's Consumer Electronics Show to see what the company that made 1.5 million electric scooters last year has for 2019, and what I found was a bunch of cool consumer mobility products (including a pair of "self balancing" electric skates that gave me a good core workout before almost killing me) and one new e-scooter model designed for the shared fleets operated by companies like Bird, Lime and Lyft. The first thing you notice about this new e-scoot, called the Model Max, is that it is a lot heftier than Segway Ninebot's Xiaomi M365 that flooded city streets during the "year of the scooter." The manufacturer says that feedback from its shared fleet partners led to this redesign, and that the heavier frame and bigger wheels and tires offer a steadier ride than the model it's replacing... but according to two sources, the beefed-up Model Max may actually be the result of a durability problem that is haunting at least one major shared scooter company.

One of these sources says investor communications from the shared scooter company Bird, states that the company's unit economics have been stressed because "losses due to damage, theft and vandalism were underestimated by a serious multiple." According to another source familiar with Bird's business, the company's scooters stay in operation for fewer than 30 days on average. This brutal rate of fleet turnover, and the fact that the company failed either to anticipate it or communicate its full extent to investors, has some investors in the company turning cool say these sources. In early January Axios reported that Bird was raising another $300 million led by Fidelity, but that the company's valuation would stay flat at $2 billion and the round would be structured as an extension of its Series C.

That's a remarkable reversal of fortune for the high-flying mobility unicorn considering the company's valuation doubled from $1 billion to $2 billion during that $300 million Series C, in which CEO Travis VanderZanden bragged that he had to sell off his personal shares just to get a mentor he wanted into the round. Though Bird's rider metric growth was torrid throughout 2018, hitting a staggering 10 million rides less than two years after the company was founded, its business remains deeply challenged by an unanticipated mix of regulatory and fleet turnover costs. Having achieved a billion-dollar valuation faster than any company in venture capital history, the growing impact of these unforeseen costs raises the prospect of runaway hype and appears to be cooling investor enthusiasm for a company that was recently talking about raising new money at a $4 billion to $5 billion valuation.

According to Bird's Series C investor pitch, obtained by The Information,