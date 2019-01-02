Byton Is Showcasing Its Massive 49-Inch Infotainment Screen at CES 2019

Premium electric automaker Byton will return to the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this month to show off its very first production-ready cockpit. Specifically, the automaker is said to be focusing on its two massive infotainment displays; one spanning across the entire width of the dashboard, and the other mounted directly in front of the driver on the steering wheel.

Reportedly, both of the previously teased concepts, the K-Byte and M-Byte, will make an appearance at CES. Both models are to be outfitted with Byton's high-tech production interior and, per the Chinese manufacturer, it's unlike anything experienced in a car ever before.

The Blackberry-powered infotainment system spans a whopping 49 inches across and is 9.8 inches tall, making use of the entire space where one would normally expect a dashboard to be. Control of the car's UI extend to another steering wheel mounted display placed directly in front of the driver. The combination of the controls allows the car's occupants to have a "shared experience" by using touch and gesture-based actions to interact with the car, as well as intuitive voice commands.