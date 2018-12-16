Meet Bosch's All-Electric, Self-Driving Pod That's Coming to CES 2019

It was only last month that we reported on auto giant Daimler and its supply partner Bosch confirming the launch of an autonomous driving pilot program in San Jose, California during the second half of 2019. According to a freshly dealt press release, it seems Bosch is preparing to unveil an electric, self-driving shuttle pod concept at January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as part of the planned pilot.

The concept art for this electric shuttle resembles a four-wheel pod of sorts with sliding glass doors that would comfortably seat four passengers, with Wi-Fi and advanced camera monitoring as part of its modern appeal and functionality. The concept itself aims to show the industry how smoothly Bosch can integrate hardware, software, and digital capabilities into the self-driving, car-share landscape as a whole.

“Bosch is developing a unique package of hardware, software, and mobility services for shuttle mobility of the future,” said Dr. Markus Heyn, board member of management at Bosch. "In the future, every vehicle on the road will make use of Bosch digital services."