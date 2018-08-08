Caltech Develops Algorithm for Single Autonomous Drone to Herd Birds Away From Airports

Protecting critical infrastructure such as airports from unwelcome aerial trespassing has been a major, longstanding area of focus for aviation authorities and law enforcement. With stunning affordability and exceptional ease of use in this modern drone landscape of ours, near-misses between UAVs and commercial aircraft have risen sharply. But it’s not just the motorized aerial entities threatening to put aircraft and their passengers in danger, as birds can do quite a lot of damage, too.

According to the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), herding birds away from airports, ironically by using a drone-specific algorithm to do so, has been the primary focus of four brilliant Caltech engineers. In a study titled “Robotic Herding of a Flock of Birds Using an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle,” which was recently published in IEEE Transactions on Robotics, the team explained how its algorithm works, the potential ramifications of its success, and what inspired this project in the first place.

Soon-Jo Chung, part of the team and researcher at Caltech’s Center for Autonomous Systems and Technologies (CAST), explained that previous methods, such as training falcons to scare flocks of birds away or using manually piloted drones to do so, are either costly or unreliable.

“When herding birds away from an airspace, you have to be very careful in how you position your drone,” said Chung. “If it’s too far away, it won’t move the flock. And if it gets too close, you risk scattering the flock and making it completely uncontrollable. That’s difficult to do with a piloted drone.”

The most important factor in effectively managing a flock of birds and herding it in a controlled direction is forcing it to behave as one contained group. If you scatter the flock, each bird flies off in an undetermined direction, which could potentially result in even more disastrous consequences than previously thought.

Fortunately, each bird reacts to the behavioral changes of the bird closest to it, which essentially means introducing an external threat successfully to one bird, results in a domino effect that causes every remaining bird to behave similarly. This, of course, required absolutely precise drone positioning and a reliable algorithm to produce those results every single time.

Let's take a look, shall we?