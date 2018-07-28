Drive.ai Software Lets Users 'see' like a Semi-Autonomous Car

Drive.ai then feeds the data obtained from both human-driven and A.I.-driven tests into its simulator. In the sim, a virtual car drives through a copy of a map that the real car has already plotted out. In this computer-generated space, Drive.ai can alter variables like traffic density or change traffic lights to its liking. The sim allows the engineers to put the car into situations that would be too complicated or dangerous in the real world, then see how the A.I. reacts. This data can then go back into the real car and give the system less likelihood of being tripped up when it sees an uncommon traffic situation that it has already faced inside the simulator.

In the Medium article, Drive.ai says that it is considering the possibility of making its visualization and sim programs "open-source," meaning that anyone can use and modify the code. If the company does go down that route, then the software could potentially be used by other developers of semi-autonomous systems to create safer cars for everyone.