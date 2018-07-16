This Is What a Tesla Model 3 Can Do On-Track With Performance Upgrades

We've all heard about Tesla's amazing drag times . Electric cars have inherently superior acceleration to internal combustion engines thanks to their flat torque curve starting from a dead stop. Electric cars will win the holeshot every time. But not everyone is impressed.

Toronto Motorsports Park may not be the Nordschleife, but it was where the YouTube channel Speed Academy got the opportunity to test what might be the first modified Tesla Model 3 to attack a road course.

Speed Academy tried the car in three configurations. First, the car was bone stock, aside from Ferodo DS2500 brake pads and RBF 660 brake fluid so that the brakes wouldn't instantly die under hard track use. Even the original economy-tuned Michelin tires were used. Stability control, which can not be turned off in stock form, was extremely invasive, struggling to keep the car away from anywhere near its performance limits and slowing it down. Even with the upgrades, braking was "okay-ish," and still not quite up to snuff for the 4,072-pound car under track conditions. Fast turns caused significant body roll and excessive understeer, with stability control once again ruining all the fun.

The first improvement they made was to switch out those stock economy tires for Advan RG2 wheels wrapped in Bridgestone RE71R performance tires. Speeds were significantly increased but despite the Model 3's rigid chassis, understeer was the name of the game. Although it was possible to enter corners at higher speeds, the invasive stability control killed acceleration on the way out of the turn. The better tires helped, but the Model 3 was still holding itself back and was frustrating to drive, particularly knowing there was much more potential there.