University of Tokyo Researchers Create Transforming DRAGON Drone

Researchers at the University of Tokyo’s Jouhou System Kougaku (JSK) Lab have developed a modular, transforming drone called DRAGON, which stands for “Dual-Rotor Embedded Multilink Robot with the Ability of Multi-Degree-of-Freedom Aerial Transformation.” While the corresponding acronym here is quite the reach, the DRAGON’s ability to elongate itself to form a square or snake through dense environments while the ducted fans keep it afloat is quite impressive.

According to IEEE Spectrum, DRAGON can autonomously conclude which kind of shape would be most efficient and productive when faced with space constraints or oddly-shaped environments. Instead of focusing on small unmanned aerial vehicles that could naturally fit through densely packed rooms or surroundings, JSK researchers tried to develop an agile drone that could traverse various territories without having to reach miniature or nano-drone size restrictions.

DRAGON is comprised of numerous modules, each of which has dual fans serving as thrusters, which can point in any direction required. These modules are connected to each other by hinged joints, which means one module can turn and rotate as it needs without affecting the others. Think of this as a snake which could move sections of its body independently of the others, or how an owl can fully rotate its head without moving its body.