Porsche Develops Artificial Neural Networks to Keep Machines Running

Porsche is undoubtedly one of the most high-tech car companies out there. The Stuttgart brand has got tech hubs worldwide that serve as incubators for start-ups at the cutting edge. This latest development is really taking things a step further. According to Porsche, it's developed an artificial intelligence platform that recognizes noises and vibrations to determine potential problems in production equipment.

This latest development stems from a collaboration with the start-up iNDTact and the Porsche Design Lab in Berlin. The system recognizes problems through anomalies in vibrations and reports them. Porsche says that vibrations in each vehicle are as unique as a human fingerprint, which allows the system to detect even the smallest change in the frequency and interpret that as a potential threat.