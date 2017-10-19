Puerto Rico Is a Testbed for Emergency Drone Cargo Deliveries

Speaking from a generator-powered café by the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico—a city still 90 percent without power nearly a month after Hurricane Maria struck—entrepreneur Joel Ifill describes the mood in this devastated territory. “It’s island culture, so still very communal and supportive,” he says. “We have no running water and no electricity here, but we’re not starving. We can get things. In the countryside, though, the desperation is still very much present. There are many places that remain very hard to get to, where an Army truck may have dropped a single pallet of supplies two weeks ago, but that’s been it.”

Ifill came to Puerto Rico a few weeks after the hurricane, when it was clear that things simply weren’t getting any better. His goal was twofold: To utilize his company’s burgeoning skills in cargo logistics to see if they could help by air-dropping supplies to the most remote parts of the island, and to further develop—through first-hand experience—the systems necessary to one day do that with drones.

The idea, of course, would seem like a no-brainer. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology is developing as fast as any other high-tech field, with the likes of Amazon and Google leading the charge on the commercial side and the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines pushing just as hard on the military side. But at the moment—thanks to FAA regulations that limit their use and testing—there are no unmanned systems that can help deliver critical supplies to areas in urgent need. They need to come via truck, or if the roads are out, helicopter—assuming those are even available and there are landing sites. Either option is expensive, slow, manpower-intensive, and unreliable.

But Ifill’s startup, DASH Systems—he’s CEO—is working to develop a solution that uses precision-guided package delivery technology to quickly and economically distribute food, water, and other essentials with pinpoint accuracy. In his vision, emergency supplies would be loaded into small disposable containers that can be dropped out of manned aircraft and automatically steered to their destinations via control surfaces on the tail assembly. Each of these devices—he hasn’t released photos yet, but they look basically like squat little bombs—would then float relatively slowly, thanks to their high-drag shape, to the surface and land lightly. They would be more accurate than parachute-deployed packages and able to guarantee landings within a 30-foot radius—so suitable for everything from mountainous terrain to urban areas.