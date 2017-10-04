NASA Fires Rocket High Above U.S. East Coast to Test Supersonic Parachute for Mars

Early Wednesday morning, NASA launched an unmanned rocket on a course high above the U.S. East Coast, as it does with some frequency. Unlike other such launches, however, this rocket wasn't trying to loft supplies up to the International Space Station, nor paint the sky with colorful artificial clouds. No, this rocket launch was designed for a task that combines a handful of awesome words into one even cooler phrase: test a supersonic parachute experiment designed for use on Mars.

The launch, conducted from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, involved a 58-foot-tall Black Brant IX sounding rocket with the parachute experiment strapped to the top. The rocket blasted off at approximately 6:45am EDT, eventually achieving an altitude of 31.6 miles after around two minutes of flight time before plummeting back down and landing as planned in the Atlantic Ocean for retrieval.