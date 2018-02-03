Lincoln Can't Produce Range-Topping Navigators Fast Enough

Furthermore, it's not only the Cadillac Escalade that is feeling the heat of the Lincoln Navigator, but the new Ford Expedition has also shown up at the party in full force, ready to threaten the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban.

"We could have sold a lot more in January if we had had them," Mark LaNeve, vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service told CNBC regarding Navigator inventory. The 2018 Navigator launched Lincoln's push to gain market share and appeal to a broader audience, something that was reinforced with the debut of the all-new Nautilus at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

With plans to redo its naming hierarchy and launch more models that appeal to younger audiences, Lincoln will be a force to watch in coming years. The Drive reached out to Lincoln for comment but has yet to hear back.