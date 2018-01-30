The Fast and the Furious Movies Are to Blame for Speeding Tickets

You've just left the movie theater after watching the latest installment of your favorite film series. The highlight was easily the car chase scene. Drifting, suspension-shattering jumps, subsequent crashes and of course the best part, when the hero successfully makes a run for it from the bad guys all while escaping the coppers. None of it is possible in the real world but according to The New York Times, that isn't stopping people from trying.

Since 2001, The Fast and the Furious franchise has tried to convince the teenager in us that reckless speeding is acceptable. With the adrenaline pumping through our veins after the showing, some then go on to do just that. The result? A lot of speeding tickets.

NYT reviewed traffic violations in Montgomery County, Maryland during a five-year period in which the Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious were released. Here's what it discovered: