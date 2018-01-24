GMC Canyon Denali: A Solid Bachelor Party Support Vehicle

In all fairness, it’s all the truck you will ever need.

For the next three days, the Canyon Denali Diesel played an instrumental role as our support vehicle, hauler, and the cab ride to and from Pappy and Harriett’s because, at that point in the trip, I was not operating any kind of motor vehicle.

As we embarked upon our journey out to the desert, we loaded the bed up with an electrically assisted Propella Bike, a massive ice chest, and camping gear for five guys. Those, including myself, on bikes, kept some essential gear with us, but once we piled everyone in, the Canyon was anything but cramped.