Rimac Teases Video of its New Unnamed Hypercar

Despite the Concept_One seeming like it's still a futuristic creation, Rimac has already been hard at work on its successor. The company's next generation hypercar, which has yet to be named publicly by the boutique automaker, was teased Wednesday morning on a Facebook post, inciting a child-like feeling of excitement. There's not much to be deduced from the video, as no specifications or huge details were released by the automaker. There are just a bunch of noise and lights accompanied by subtle shots of body work and design masterwork. Nevertheless, it's still a stunning creation that we've been looking forward to for quite some time, as Rimac has continually hinted that it will be "game changing" and not play by the rules of a traditional automobile.

In reality, this isn't the first time Rimac has teased the new car, which is hoped to rival the impressive specifications of Tesla's next-generation Roadster. So far all we know about the vehicle is bits and pieces of the design, and the overall shapely flowing appearance that makes the next Rimac feel very hypercar-ish. The front end seems like a weird badass hybrid between a Tesla Model 3 and a Lotus Elise, and the side profile has the flowing curves of a Ferrari LaFerrari mixed with some sort of squished R35 Nissan GT-R. Basically, it looks to be chocked full of design work that make it look like a new car with a familiar but modern face.

Earlier this month, Rimac showed off one of its five-axis CNC machines working to create a mold. At that time, the automaker mentioned that the result of the machine's hard work would be revealed in March. As of this morning, Rimac's web site states that its newest hypercar will be revealed at the 88th annual Geneva International Motor Show on March 6. It's difficult to see what's going on under all that darkness, so we used the magic of Photoshop to clean up some of the effects and removes some of the darkness from one of the video stills, showing us a bit more of the Rimac. It looks mean, wide, and full of angles both soft and sharp.

via Rimac Here's a (poorly) edited photo to show what's lurking under the darkness