Yamaha Just Bought Three-Wheel Motorcycle Manufacturer Brudeli

One of the big standouts from EICMA in Milan back in November was the 2019 Yamaha Niken sport touring motorcycle, a new three-wheel bike with two wheels in front and one drive wheel in back. Three-wheelers have been slowly gaining prominence and it looks like Yamaha is making a commitment to the unconventional layout. The company just purchased Brudeli, a Norwegian startup.

Brudeli began in 2001 with the intention of “creating a new vehicle in the gap between motorcycles and small cars,” according to the company’s website and achieved its goal with the Leanster series of three-wheel motorcycles with a configuration not too different from the freshly unveiled Yamaha Niken.

According to MCN, the big difference between a Niken and a Leanster is that the Niken employs two sets of forks in front, not too different from a standard motorcycle front suspension, but doubled to accompany a second wheel. The Leanster, however, uses two transverse bars attached to a pair of shocks. It’s a very clever system that makes deep leans up to 45 degrees easy to perform maximizing the rider’s control of the bike while making it much harder to wipe out.