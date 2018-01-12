Poll: Majority Worried About Sharing Road With Driverless Cars

Armed with survey results underlining consumer concerns about autonomous vehicles, a coalition of safety advocates is calling on lawmakers and federal transportation officials to hold car manufacturers accountable to safety standards for driverless cars.

A majority of Americans are apprehensive about sharing the road with driverless vehicles, according to the findings of a poll released Friday by Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

The survey conducted in December of 1,005 adults "should be an urgent wakeup call to Congress and DOT (Department of Transportation) change course," Kathy Chase, president of the group, told a conference call.

Driverless cars hold the potential for reducing crashes that kill about 100 Americans and injure nearly 6,500 more every day, but that doesn't mean the industry should be allowed to pursue the technology unregulated, Chase and other advocates argued.

A specific concern is government allowing manufacturers to disable a vehicle's steering wheel (or not have one at all) and other operations to keep a human from taking control should the technology malfunction.