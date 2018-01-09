Intel Reveals First of 100 Self-Driving Test Cars and More at CES 2018

While the debate rages on about how far away true self-driving cars are, several companies are showing off technology rapidly approaching the goal. Among all the big news yesterday out of CES in Las Vegas was Intel’s self-driving car. The company introduced its first self-driving test car as part of its 100-vehicle test fleet.

The car is loaded with 12 sensors, cameras, radars, and scanners. Using technology from Mobileye, the car includes three high-resolution cameras in the front. These three cameras give the car a 180-degree field of vision. The onboard image processors are able to see objects at a distance of more than 300 yards.

Mobileye is a computer software company which makes software for autonomous driving. Intel purchased the company last year to gain an anchor in the autonomous driving industry. Mobileye’s technology is already being used by BMW, Nissan, and Volkswagen. Intel estimates that nearly two million vehicles will use Mobileye technology to build high-definition maps during this next year.