12 Cool Cars for Every Price Range in 2018

Cool cars come in all shapes and sizes. The good news is, cool cars also come at all different prices. You don’t need a million bucks to own a cool car since there are lots of choices at all different price points. Here, I’ve found a bunch of examples ranging from cool old cars to muscle cars to every day super cars. For ease of use, we'll break this list into six price points: Cool Cars Under $15,000 Cool Cars Under $20,000 Cool Cars Under $30,000 Cool Cars Under $40,000 Cool Cars Under $50,000 Cool Cars Under $100,000 This is not a comprehensive list of all the cool cars out there, of course, but rather a starting point for discussion. Feel free to chime in the comments section with your own picks for cool cars at each price point. <p id="under15">Cool Cars Under $15,000</p> 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth: $9,499 - $11,999

FCA 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth

The Fiat 500 Abarth is a car with a ton of personality that you can easily find for under $15,000. This zippy little hatchback is the perfect car for the city dweller: they're quick, peppy and a ton of fun to drive, which means you don’t have to spend Ferrari money to get a cool Italian car with a unique driving experience. This little spitfire is powered with a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine that’s constantly barking an aggressive exhaust note as its soundtrack. Plus, Abarth vehicles are more rare, which ups the cool factor. And you'll have no trouble finding this one in the parking lot; its small-but-aggressive look sets it apart from other commuter cars. New, the Fiat 500 Abarth cars are under $30,000—which means a lightly used model will set you back much less. I found several examples of this cool car for under $15,000. 2012 MINI Cooper: $7,699 - $12,095

MINI 2012 MINI Cooper

Along the lines of the Fiat 500 Abarth, the MINI Cooper is a blast to drive. Its compact design makes for a nimble car that can get you around town, fast, and parks pretty much anywhere. While high-performance variants are available, the base Mini Cooper model comes with a turbocharged three-cylinder engine—which helps keeps it under the $15K budget. Even with the small powerplant, it offers sharp handling, stellar fuel economy, and a retro styling that gives it a cult following. If you’re lucky, you can find a cool, cheap car like the Mini Cooper S. Back in 2012, the S model offered 208 horsepower; that may not sound like a lot, but when you're talking about a car with a curb weight of only 2,535 pounds, that 208 hp packs a punch. <p id="under20">Cool Cars Under $20,000</p> 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata $16,888 - $19,980

Mazda 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata

It’s tough to argue against the Mazda Miata as one of the best bangs for your performance buck. And even relatively new, this car can be had on the cheap. Its front-engine, rear-wheel-drive design allows for some serious fun on the street—or at the track. New Miatas can be had for $25,295, meaning that lightly-used models can be found fully loaded for under $20,000. Miatas also have a huge aftermarket community with amazing parts available. I’m sure you’ve heard of LS-swapped Miatas tearing up a racetrack. There’s even a kit to swap in a Jaguar V-6. That doesn’t mean you’ll need to, because the 2015 model in Sport trim packed a 167-horsepower, 2.0-liter engine in a car that weighed under 2,500 pounds. The car's impeccable balance and always-excellent five-speed manual transmission makes these cool little cars quite desirable for driving purists. 2015 Honda Civic Si: $15,400 - $19,500

Honda 2015 Honda Civic SI