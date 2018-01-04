California Lawmaker Introduces Bill Calling for All-Electric Car Sales by 2040

A California lawmaker wants to set a deadline for the state to prohibit the sale of new gas and diesel-powered vehicles in the state by 2040.

Following up on statements last month, Assemblymember Phil Ting on Wednesday introduced the Clean Cars 2040 Act, saying "we've got to address the harmful emissions that cause climate change."

Vehicles run on fossil fuels are behind almost 40 percent of California's greenhouse gas emissions, the San Francisco Democrat noted in a news release. "By spurring the use of zero emissions vehicles, we’re creating a mechanism to ensure a healthier future for Californians, and the entire region.”