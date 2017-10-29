Ferrari Pulls the Wraps Off the Track-Ready FXX-K Evo Hypercar
The Ferrari FXX-K Evo looks like it's ready for takeoff.
Ferrari has pulled the wraps off the new FXX-K Evo at the 2017 Finali Mondiali celebration. Ferrari calls it a “closed-wheel laboratory car” expressing how experimental this track weapon is with its extreme aerodynamics. These modifications range from an absurd twin-profile rear wing, a new front fascia with carbon fiber splitters, fixed wings, and a downright frightening rear diffuser. Those hyperbolic aero pieces aren’t just for show. It’s all functional to bring as much downforce to the car at high speeds as possible.
The FXX-K Evo is an improvement on the existing FXX-K track car. It has a hybrid 6.3-liter V-12 drivetrain based on the one found in the production LaFerrari. We don’t have an official horsepower rating, but the FXX-K makes 1,050 horsepower and it’s safe to say the Evo will at the very least match that. The big difference between the FXX-K and EXX-K Evo is the insane aero. Ferrari claims that the FXX-K Evo makes 1,411 pounds of downforce at 124 mph. Despite all of the extra hardware that makes this Ferrari look more like an aircraft than a car, it’s lighter than the FXX-K thanks to generous use of carbon fiber.
I hate to break it to you, but you probably will not have the opportunity to own this car. It will be produced in an extremely limited run and only available to an elite group of Ferrari owners who are part of the Ferrari F1 Clienti and XX programs. These prestigious drivers and racing teams are generously given the opportunity to spend millions on cars like the FXX-K Evo.
The good news is, if you already have a Ferrari FXX-K sitting in your garage, you can get it turned into an Evo in the form of an upgrade package from Ferrari. We don’t know the official price of this hypercar considering it’s barely commercially available at all, but our estimated value is: a lot.
