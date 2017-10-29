Ferrari Pulls the Wraps Off the Track-Ready FXX-K Evo Hypercar

I hate to break it to you, but you probably will not have the opportunity to own this car. It will be produced in an extremely limited run and only available to an elite group of Ferrari owners who are part of the Ferrari F1 Clienti and XX programs. These prestigious drivers and racing teams are generously given the opportunity to spend millions on cars like the FXX-K Evo.



The good news is, if you already have a Ferrari FXX-K sitting in your garage, you can get it turned into an Evo in the form of an upgrade package from Ferrari. We don’t know the official price of this hypercar considering it’s barely commercially available at all, but our estimated value is: a lot.