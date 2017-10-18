Spy Video & Analysis of Robert Kubica's Williams F1 Test in Hungary

The final stage of Robert Kubica's evaluation with Williams F1 is underway. Last Wednesday, he performed well enough in a test at Silverstone to convince Williams to fly their personnel over to Hungary for the second half of his trials: a day spent at the Hungaroring, where he first drove the Renault R.S.17 in August. Tuesday was the day for Robert's second (and probably final) test with the team, and the test was, according to Williams, "productive." A report on the test by Motorsport states that Kubica's job is done in Hungary, and that Wednesday will see current Williams reserve driver Paul di Resta setting times of his own, as a benchmark for Kubica to beat.

Kubica, di Resta, and current driver Felipe Massa are all competing for the seat alongside Lance Stroll next season, and voices both within and outside the team are calling for different drivers to be chosen. Massa thinks he is still the most appropriate driver for the job, whereas former F1 bigwig, Bernie Ecclestone, came out in favor of Kubica, citing positive past experiences with injured drivers.

While the curious camera-wielding fans in Budapest failed to infiltrate the track's facilities as they did during the test in Silverstone, some quality footage nevertheless surfaced on social media Tuesday. Twitter user racki_tomeck, positioned outside what appears to be turn 11, recorded what may be the most important video of Tuesday's test, as the video is long enough to feature Kubica taking the corner twice, which gives us a unique piece of information: an approximate lap time.