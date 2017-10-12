Watch the Spy Footage of Robert Kubica's Silverstone F1 Test

Earlier this month, tales of a private test involving Robert Kubica, a Williams FW36, and a day at Silverstone were told by multiple news outlets. As of Wednesday, these allegations have been confirmed both by a series of videos trickling out from corners of the internet and an official statement from the team itself.

"Robert Kubica has completed a successful day with the team today at Silverstone," said a Williams spokesperson to The Drive. The spokesperson also confirmed that the car used was the FW36, as the rumors alleged, but declined to comment on specifics of the test, including lap times, or the alleged comparison with current reserve driver Paul di Resta.

Fans of Robert Kubica crowded Silverstone, but security barred them from entering, as the track's operations for the day were a private affair. Kubica's fans were forced to find other places from which to watch the track's activities, and though few good angles were found, some fans nevertheless got solid footage of Kubica in action.

One intrepid fan found an angle trackside, opposite what once was the main straight, though unfortunately, they filmed using the accursed vertical video setting.