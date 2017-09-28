This Hacked Tesla Model S P90++ Costs $150,000

It's often said that customizing a car doesn't increase its value, but what about when those customizations are one of their first and only of their kind? Such is the case with the owner of a modified Tesla Model S. You can be the proud new owner of that first truly tuned Tesla in the world, just as long as you're willing to shell out the cash.

The people who like to mod their cars may be some of the first to reject electric cars because of the inability to change the way they perform. It's not like you can just slap a turbo on a Nissan Leaf and add gobs of power to it. But some individuals don't want to give up their dreams so easily.

Jason Hughes is known in the Tesla community for the yellow Model S which he has performed many "firsts" with. After becoming the first legacy Model S to receive an at-home Autopilot retrofit, Hughes was also determined to become the world's very first tuned production electric car.