This Rotten Range Rover Derelict Was Completely Restored

Jaguar Land Rover recently announced its Classic Works, a branch of the company dedicated to keeping the British marque's history alive. Whether taking dilapidated E-Types and turning them into concours examples or doing a simple refresh on your vintage Discovery, this gleaming new in-house shop is your go-to for vintage restos. To prove its worth, JLR brought "Swampy," what was once the world's saddest Range Rover, to Goodwood Revival in completely restored, factory-fresh condition.

Gone are the years of moss and vegetation that had plagued this car from a near-30 year stint under a tree in Northamptonshire. Now, it looks like the perfectly apt machine that the plucky Brit's had built for the upper-class working man -- rugged, capable, and most importantly, beautiful. And the greatest part about it is, everything on this like-new 4x4 is all OEM. No off-brand recreations of otherwise unobtanium parts, just Land Rover's best, plain and simple.