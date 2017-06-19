2018 Honda Accord to Be Revealed on July 14

Fans of Honda's midsized sedan (and judging by the Accord's sales, there are a lot of you), mark your calendars. A couple weeks after officially detailing the powertrain options available for the upcoming 2018 Accord, Honda announced in a press release Monday that its next-generation midsized sedan will make its public debut on July 14th in Detroit, viewable via YouTube livestream.

The Japanese automaker has also released a concept sketch of the new Accord, revealing an "aggressive stance and proportions," as the automaker calls it, with a front end adorned by Honda's chrome-unibrow corporate face also seen on the current Civic. The car in the drawing looks to wear five-spoke, paper windmill-style wheels, typical considering the company's factory rim choices as of late. Also spotted are Honda's "Jewel Eye" LED headlights that can be found on Acuras and high-trim Hondas.

The 2018 Accord will come with your choice of two turbocharged four-cylinders (a V-6 is no longer available) or a hybrid. Buyers that opt for the upper-trim 2.0-liter engine (the same engine found in the Civic Type R) will have the option of a ten-speed automatic transmission—the first ten-speed ever mated to a front-wheel-drive car. If that's not your cup of tea, a six-speed manual remains on the options list for both gasoline engines.

Honda touts the upcoming car as the most fun-to-drive, best-looking, most fuel efficient, and overall greatest Accord ever made. We will soon get to judge how true that is, at least on the aesthetics front. The July 14 live stream is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. EDT.